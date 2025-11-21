AOT Ordered to Explore Takeover of 28 Regional Airports

Deputy PM Phiphat seeks to integrate dozens of domestic aviation hubs under state enterprise to boost national network efficiency and profitability.

The Thai government is moving ahead with plans to consolidate the country’s airport infrastructure, with Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) instructed to study the feasibility of assuming management control of 28 regional airports.

The directive came from Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who revealed the scope of the study has been widened beyond the original proposal, which only covered Udon Thani, Krabi, and Buriram airports.

Phiphat stated the primary objective of transferring the regional airports, currently overseen by the Department of Airports (DOA), to AOT is to establish a comprehensive, long-term strategy for the national aviation network.

This consolidation aims to maximise efficiency and strengthen connections across tourism, commerce, and, crucially, business management.