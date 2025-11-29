AOT board delays King Power Duty-Free contract revision, expects conclusion by December

The Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) board has delayed its decision on revising the King Power Duty-Free contract, as reported on Saturday. The delay follows a detailed discussion regarding the impact of the contract on AOT’s operations and finances. A final decision is expected to be made at the next meeting in December 2025.

A source from AOT explained, “This meeting covered several issues, and the King Power contract revision has many details, so the agenda item has been postponed to the next meeting. We expect a conclusion to be reached by December.”

Previously, AOT assigned Mahidol University to evaluate the possible options, which include:

Cancelling the duty-free concession contract and reopening the bidding process. Negotiating a revision of the concession contract.

The source added that cancelling the contract would not benefit AOT, as it would result in significant losses, including delays in finding a new operator and the loss of revenue until a new contract is awarded. Furthermore, the disruption would negatively impact passengers, who would not receive services during the operator search. It is estimated that reopening the bidding process would take around 14 months, further affecting AOT's revenue. Moreover, the new bidding process might offer lower returns for the state.

The preferred solution seems to be contract negotiations, which would avoid these complications. This would involve revising the Minimum Guarantee (MG), reducing the annual minimum fee agreed in the original contract.