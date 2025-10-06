AOT Submits Plan to Resolve King Power Duty-Free Contract Dispute

In response, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, Chief Executive Officer of King Power Corporation Limited, confirmed that the company is currently awaiting the results of AOT's study.

He noted that the initial strategy is expected to be presented to the AOT Board by the end of October.

Once these preliminary guidelines are disclosed, King Power will be able to determine its operational course, which includes using the resolution to negotiate with financial institutions to secure the necessary working capital.

Nitinai warned, however, that if the proposed contract resolution is not favourable, the company will be forced to review and adjust its business model to ensure continuity.

"King Power has already made extensive business adjustments, such as looking at other revenue streams and not solely relying on duty-free revenue at Thai airports. We are seeking opportunities to operate duty-free businesses abroad—for example, our current operations in Shanghai are one such new income source. Furthermore, we are considering inviting other private entities to co-invest in our downtown duty-free operations in the future," Nitinai concluded.