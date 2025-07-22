King Power to Close Three Downtown Duty-Free Stores Amid Restructure

King Power, Thailand's prominent duty-free retailer, is preparing to close three of its downtown outlets starting September 2025, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn.

The affected branches are King Power Duty-Free Srivaree, King Power Pattaya, and King Power Mahanakhon.

Nitinai informed Thansettakij that the initial closures are driven by prohibitively high operating costs. The company intends to explore and implement suitable new business models for these locations in the future.

Following these closures, King Power will maintain three downtown duty-free branches: King Power Duty-Free Rangnam, King Power Duty-Free One Bangkok, and King Power Duty-Free Phuket.

"The closure of these three branches is partly due to their unviable business structure," Nitinai explained. "Another factor is the need to 'lean' our staff to remain competitive in a changing landscape. We're taking this opportunity to offer a voluntary redundancy scheme across all branches."

He added that "top-up" financial compensation, beyond statutory labour law severance, would be offered based on an employee's length of service.

This approach allows staff from the closing branches to fill vacancies created by voluntary departures from other locations, acknowledging that "sales have been low since COVID-19."