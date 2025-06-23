King Power's Last Stand: New CEO Battles to Save Duty-Free Empire

Taking the helm of King Power Duty Free amidst its impending collapse, new CEO Nitinai Sirismatthakarn confronts the monumental task of company revival and the critical need to restore accountability.

During an exclusive interview with Thansettakij, Nitinai delved into the true state of affairs, addressing all contentious matters and detailing King Power's forward-looking strategy for resurgence.

From Public Sector to Private Crisis

Nitinai's journey to King Power's corner office began after a two-year hiatus following his departure as managing director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The mandatory cooling-off period, required by law for former public officials, left him reflecting on his career trajectory.

"I had two paths to choose from," Nitinai explained. "Remaining in the public sector or transitioning to private enterprise. I ultimately decided the former wasn't for me."

The legal requirements proved complex.

During his eight-year tenure at Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), Nitinai had overseen more than 10,000 contracts with over 5,000 companies—from light bulbs to cement and steel—effectively barring him from employment with any of these firms for two years.

After beginning his job search in February 2025, Nitinai weighed multiple offers before accepting King Power's chief executive position on 4th June 2025.

Addressing potential conflict of interest concerns, he noted that given his extensive previous dealings, similar issues would arise regardless of his chosen employer.

