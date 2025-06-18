AOT in Talks with King Power Over Duty-Free Contracts Amidst Revenue Concerns

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is currently in discussions with King Power to clarify why the duty-free giant recently sought to terminate its contracts across five Thai airports.

This comes as King Power asserts that a significant shift in circumstances, driven by external factors beyond its control, has adversely affected its business, causing performance to fall short of original forecasts.

The company has indicated that a reduction in the agreed benefit payments would be a preferable outcome to ending the contracts and initiating a fresh bidding process.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, confirmed that he has been informed of King Power Duty Free Co. Ltd.'s letter to AOT.

He has instructed AOT to handle the matter with the utmost care, ensuring the interests of the nation and the government remain protected.

Should the discussions conclude with a need to amend the contract details, AOT has confirmed that Cabinet approval will not be required.

This is because the agreements are not classified as joint ventures between the state and private entities under the 2019 Joint Venture Act.

