AOT Eyes Overhaul of King Power Duty-Free Deals Amid \'Unfair\' Claims

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) is set to discuss a potential overhaul of its long-standing duty-free concession agreements with King Power Duty Free after the retailer sought negotiations to amend or cancel all three existing contracts.

AOT claims the current terms are "unfair" given evolving global circumstances, and a crucial board meeting is scheduled for today, June 16, to approve the appointment of external consultants.

A resolution is expected within two months.

Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT’s Executive Vice President for Engineering and Construction and Acting President, informed "Thansettakij" that King Power submitted a letter on June 4, 2025, formally requesting discussions.

While the heading of the letter suggested a request to terminate the three concession agreements – covering Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport, and the three regional airports (Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai) – the body of the text primarily sought to renegotiate the terms of these contracts.

King Power’s justification for seeking new terms is extensive, citing persistent impacts since the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include ongoing conflicts in various regions, global trade wars and tariffs, a slowdown in the world economy, a decline in high-spending Chinese passengers, recent reductions in wine taxes, and requests from AOT for partial space reclamation.

The company argues that the current operating environment has significantly diverged from the conditions under which the original bids were made and contracts signed, rendering the terms inequitable.

