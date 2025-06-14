AOT to review King Power’s request to terminate duty-free deal at 3 airports

The request, submitted in May, will require AOT to examine the pros and cons of cancellation, negotiate with the company regarding the potential impact, and verify any penalties stipulated in the contract, according to a news source.

AOT plans to present the matter to its board in mid-June following a detailed evaluation of the agreement’s terms and conditions.

King Power Corporation CEO Nitinai Sirismatthakarn explained that the request to cancel the contract was submitted before he took office. The company argues that the current contract terms have become unsustainable due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing economic challenges, reduced inbound duty-free space, and declining passenger volumes. As a result, King Power has been incurring unsustainable costs and losses, prompting it to seek a renegotiation or partial contract termination.