Airports of Thailand extends payment terms for King Power

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has clarified its position regarding King Power's financial situation, insisting there are no plans to change the existing duty-free concessions contracts and saying it is instead offering extended payment terms to the retail giant.

This decision comes as King Power, the top duty-free operator at Thailand’s major airports, faces liquidity challenges due to the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel.

AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat emphasised that the agreement with King Power remains in place, with the debt restructuring focusing on adjusting payment schedules rather than renegotiating the fundamental terms of the concessions.