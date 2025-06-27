AOT approves King Power’s request to defer payments for 5 airports, interest only at 8.844%

Airports of Thailand (AOT) Plc has approved a request from King Power Duty Free (KPD) to defer payments on three major concession contracts covering five airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Hat Yai.

The deferral allows King Power to postpone minimum guarantee payments for up to 8 months per instalment, while paying monthly interest at an annual rate of 8.844% (MLR +2). In return, the company must place additional collateral worth 1.45 billion baht to cover the deferred payments and interest.

The decision was made during the AOT board meeting on June 25, following a proposal approved earlier by AOT’s Revenue Committee. The measure aims to support commercial operators and airlines facing liquidity challenges due to the lingering economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and global geopolitical tensions.