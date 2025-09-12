King Power to Restructure Amidst Shifting Consumer Landscape

Thailand’s giant duty-free conglomerate, King Power, has announced a major restructuring aimed at diversifying its business and expanding into the Chinese market.

The decision comes as the company awaits the finalisation of a new airport duty-free contract with Airports of Thailand (AOT) and adapts to fundamental shifts in consumer behaviour and the global tourism landscape.

To "stop the bleeding," King Power is closing three of its downtown duty-free branches—King Power Srivaree, King Power Mahanakhon, and King Power Pattaya—on 16 September.

The company is also streamlining its operations and personnel while actively exploring new opportunities in China.

In an interview with Thansettakij, King Power Corporation CEO Nitinai Sirismatthakarn stated that the restructuring is crucial to adapt to the changing tourism and consumer environment.

As the company awaits a decision from AOT—expected in October—it has requested a fair and up-to-date benefits payment structure to ensure its survival in the post-COVID-19 market.

According to Nitinai, the airport duty-free business is a "big wound" due to the current minimum guarantee payment structure.

He hopes that if the minimum guarantee is reduced, the business can recover and move forward with clarity.