Breaking down the 3 formulas for government formation: main and swing parties

On February 8, 2026, the question of which political faction or party will hold the most influence in the race to seize power will be decided. The people’s vote will ultimately determine the direction for Thailand.

However, there is another layer of variables to consider. Although the election results will serve as a guiding compass, it cannot be denied that the “power factions” on the board are all waiting for the right moment to change the game.

The political landscape, divided into the “three factions” of blue, red, and orange, is at a critical turning point. Two months after Anutin Charnvirakul’s government built a stronger “blue network,” the situation has evolved.

The “blue camp” is led publicly by Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of Bhumjaithai Party, and behind the scenes by the influential figure, Newin Chidchob, who sets the direction for their strategy.

The “orange camp” is spearheaded by Natthapong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, with former leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit providing crucial guidance from behind the scenes.

The “red camp” is led by candidate for Prime Minister, Yodchanan Wongsawat of Pheu Thai Party, with the shadow of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra overseeing the battle strategy from prison, directing the party’s electoral tactics through his trusted generals.

Ahead of the election, the “three factions” are ready for a showdown, as every seat in Parliament holds immense value. Every vote that enters the Parliament building is a valuable asset for the “three colours,” a bargaining chip for securing the position of the "nation’s leader."