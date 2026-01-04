Most Songkhla voters prefer Abhisit as PM and vow to back Democrats: Nida poll

Most voters in the southern province of Songkhla preferred Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva as the next prime minister and vowed to vote for Democrat MPs in both constituency and party-list elections, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from December 20 to 25 among 1,067 respondents aged 18 and above, the voting age.

Asked who they would support as prime minister if an election were held now, the top five responses were:

  • 40.67%: Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat Party)
  • 24.18%: Still no suitable choice
  • 12.56%: Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party)
  • 11.43%: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (People’s Party)
  • 2.16%: Gen Rangsi Kitiyansup (Economic Party)

The party Songkhla voters would support in the party-list vote (top five):

  • 45.45%: Democrat Party
  • 19.49%: Still no suitable choice
  • 15.09%: People’s Party
  • 11.90%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 2.16%: United Thai Nation Party

The party Songkhla voters would support in the constituency vote (top five):

  • 44.42%: Democrat Party
  • 23.81%: Still no suitable choice
  • 13.96%: People’s Party
  • 10.87%: Bhumjaithai Party
  • 1.87%: Pheu Thai Party
     
