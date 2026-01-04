Most Songkhla voters prefer Abhisit as PM and vow to back Democrats: Nida poll

Most voters in the southern province of Songkhla preferred Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva as the next prime minister and vowed to vote for Democrat MPs in both constituency and party-list elections, an opinion survey has found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from December 20 to 25 among 1,067 respondents aged 18 and above, the voting age.

Asked who they would support as prime minister if an election were held now, the top five responses were: