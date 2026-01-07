Thailand's Leading Think Tank Unveils Six Urgent Policy Priorities for Next Government

On household debt, TDRI urges a shift from downstream solutions like debt restructuring to addressing root causes through financial behaviour modification and literacy programmes.

3. Climate Adaptation and Low-Carbon Transition

Thailand must urgently address both climate adaptation to reduce natural disaster damage and mitigation to maintain manufacturing competitiveness, according to TDRI.

Immediate priorities include parliamentary consideration of the Clean Air Act and climate change legislation, developing real-time open burning detection systems, and conducting independent reviews of major flooding events like the Hat Yai disaster to establish accurate early warning systems.

The institute calls for accelerated completion of the long-delayed Power Development Plan to align with Thailand's 2050 net-zero targets and establishment of clear regulations for direct clean electricity trading, initially piloted in selected industrial zones.

Within four years, Thailand should increase clean electricity trading five-fold from 2024 levels to accommodate RE100 industries.

4. Enhancing Global Competitiveness

As international trade tensions intensify and Chinese overproduction floods markets with low-quality goods, TDRI stresses the need for strategic trade negotiations and quality standards enforcement.

The institute recommends reaching a trade agreement with the United States by the first half of 2026 to maintain the current average effective tariff rate of approximately 16.5%, while seeking new export markets by concluding FTA negotiations with the European Union within one year.

TDRI advocates using trade negotiations as leverage for domestic economic reforms, particularly liberalising investment in service sectors in exchange for trade benefits.

On product quality, the government should modernise safety standards, establish environmental standards for government procurement, enhance inspection efficiency focusing on countries with poor compliance records, and require digital platforms to screen and remove substandard products.

5. Welfare for Ageing Society

Thailand has become a complete aged society, creating pressures on healthcare systems and workforce availability as more working-age people must care for elderly relatives.

TDRI warns that without proper action, the Social Security Office will lack sufficient pension funds for current 40-year-olds when they retire.

The institute recommends establishing quality home-based long-term care, including converting small schools into day care centres for the elderly.

It proposes raising the minimum retirement age to 60 to preserve Social Security finances and establishing a working group to study healthcare costs for inpatients across all three welfare schemes (civil servants, social security, and universal coverage).

Within four years, Thailand should separate the pension fund from the Social Security Fund with transparent and efficient management.

6. Maintaining Fiscal Sustainability

TDRI identifies fiscal discipline as critical, noting that successive governments have run fiscal deficits averaging over 3% of GDP for decades, including irresponsible policies like the digital wallet scheme and wasteful year-end budget spending.

The institute warns that Thailand faces increasing fiscal burdens from elderly welfare, healthcare, and disaster response, with public debt steadily rising and debt servicing consuming more of the budget.

"If Thailand continues lacking fiscal discipline, the country will face rapidly escalating fiscal risks that become difficult to resolve," TDRI cautioned, noting credit rating agencies' growing concerns.

The institute calls for strict adherence to the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework, transparent disclosure of fiscal data including contingent liabilities and tax expenditures, and value-based budget allocation rather than automatic spending.

Over four years, Thailand should increase tax revenue through base expansion and rate adjustments, including property-based taxes like capital gains tax, gradual VAT rate increases with rebates for low-income earners, and enhanced progressivity in personal income tax.

TDRI also recommends elevating the Parliamentary Budget Office to true independence with adequate resources and revising the Budget Act to require pre-budget statements and permanent budget committees.

Path Forward

Dr Somkiat acknowledged that whilst some policies may be politically challenging, inaction will only compound problems.

He noted that many recommendations could serve as election platforms as they directly benefit various segments of society.

TDRI plans to analyse and comment on the financial costs and funding sources of election policies once submitted to the Election Commission, as it did during the 2023 election.