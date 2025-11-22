TDRI backs VAT rise to 8.5% to help fix Thailand’s budget deficit

Narit Pisalyabutr, senior researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), has voiced strong support for the government’s plan to increase VAT from the current 7% to 8.5% in 2028, and subsequently to 10% in 2030, arguing that the government should not wait for the economy to improve and can implement the rise immediately.

He noted that Thailand has kept VAT at 7% since the Tom Yum Kung financial crisis, when it was reduced from 10% to cushion the economic shock. Despite multiple recoveries over the decades, no government has ever raised it back to its original 10%, which he said “should have happened long ago”.

A VAT increase, he explained, would significantly boost state revenue and help correct Thailand’s persistent budget deficit, especially after years of large-scale stimulus spending. Additional revenue could also fund social welfare improvements and other public needs.

Narit acknowledged that a VAT rise could impact consumers, but argued that the government has many tools to ease any short-term effects and support economic activity:

“If the government keeps saying the economy isn’t ready, we will fall into the same trap as every government before. If we don’t start now, we may never start. Waiting until everything is perfect means the rise will never happen.”