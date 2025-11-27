TDRI warns of potential issues with Thailand's 3 million-tonne rice absorption scheme

Nipon Poapongsakorn, a senior academic at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), expressed concerns about the government’s rice absorption scheme for the 2025/26 harvest, which aims to purchase 3 million tonnes of rice. He fears that the initiative could mirror the flaws of the previous rice pledging scheme, which became riddled with corruption and inefficiencies. Additionally, he warned that the scheme could disrupt Thailand's rice exports.

Nipon stated that the government’s purchasing scheme would lead to higher rice prices than those offered by private buyers, making Thailand less competitive on the global market.

He warned that the higher market price from the scheme could disrupt the existing export contracts and prevent the government from competing effectively with traditional rice exporters such as Vietnam, India, and Pakistan.

Nipon further explained that this could lead to overstocking, as rice mills might not find it profitable to process the rice at the inflated prices. Mills receive 200 baht per tonne under the new scheme compared to 500-550 baht per tonne under the previous pledging system.