Thai rice market surges as jasmine rice hits 16,100 baht per tonne

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), said on Friday (November 21) that prices for main-crop paddy in the 2025/26 season have improved markedly, aligning with the government’s policy to prioritise key agricultural commodities — particularly rice, a vital source of income for farmers nationwide.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all agencies to implement proactive, on-the-ground measures immediately to prevent prices from collapsing during the months when large volumes of rice enter the market towards the end of the year.

Following the latest meeting of the National Rice Policy and Management Committee on November 18, a series of urgent measures were rolled out to absorb excess paddy from the system.

These build on earlier steps, including rice-stock pledging, delayed-selling schemes, warehouse deposit programmes and accelerating paddy trade fairs nationwide to support prices, stimulate trading activity and boost farmers’ income during the peak harvest period.