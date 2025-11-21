Thai rice market surges as jasmine rice hits 16,100 baht per tonne

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), said on Friday (November 21) that prices for main-crop paddy in the 2025/26 season have improved markedly, aligning with the government’s policy to prioritise key agricultural commodities — particularly rice, a vital source of income for farmers nationwide.
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all agencies to implement proactive, on-the-ground measures immediately to prevent prices from collapsing during the months when large volumes of rice enter the market towards the end of the year.
Following the latest meeting of the National Rice Policy and Management Committee on November 18, a series of urgent measures were rolled out to absorb excess paddy from the system.
These build on earlier steps, including rice-stock pledging, delayed-selling schemes, warehouse deposit programmes and accelerating paddy trade fairs nationwide to support prices, stimulate trading activity and boost farmers’ income during the peak harvest period.
As of November 20, market data confirm that these measures are taking effect. Prices of 15%-moisture paddy have risen across most varieties: jasmine paddy now stands at 14,700–16,100 baht per tonne; Pathum Thani paddy at 8,000–8,300 baht per tonne; white paddy at 6,300–7,200 baht per tonne; and glutinous paddy at 7,000–10,000 baht per tonne.
Jasmine paddy prices have increased by as much as 1,000 baht per tonne, while white paddy has risen by up to 400 baht per tonne compared with levels before November 14. Officials say this marks one of the fastest seasonal price recoveries seen in years.
Wittayakorn added that the DIT, together with provincial commerce offices, launched the paddy trade-fair programme on November 10, with over 50 events planned across 32 provinces — covering the North, Northeast and Central regions — through April 2026.
The fairs allow millers and buyers from outside the area to purchase directly from growers, reducing transport costs, expanding sales channels and resolving localised problems where buyers are scarce.
Early events have attracted strong participation, with some buyers offering prices 200–400 baht per tonne above standard market rates. This has intensified competition and accelerated price gains in many provinces.
Meanwhile, the regional offices of the Bureau of Weights and Measures have been deployed to oversee purchasing sites, ensuring accuracy in weighing, moisture assessment and foreign-matter deductions, as well as clear price disclosure — safeguarding fair, transparent transactions for farmers.
Wittayakorn concluded that the combined price-stabilisation measures, along with nationwide paddy trade fairs, have already produced concrete results. Prices have risen sharply, lifting farmers’ incomes, and the DIT will continue driving these measures to maintain price stability throughout the current production season.