Thai rice prices surge on major orders from China and Singapore

Thai rice prices have risen sharply in mid-November, supported by large orders from China and Singapore, boosting confidence among exporters, millers and farmers, according to Banjong Tangjitwattanakul, President of the Thai Rice Mills Association.

Banjong said domestic paddy prices have continued to climb despite the peak harvest season, when new supply typically enters the market in large volumes. The rebound is driven by clearer import demand, particularly a 500,000-tonne order from China and a 100,000-tonne order from Singapore, which have significantly strengthened market sentiment.

“Major buyers placing orders right as new crops enter the market is a major boost. It’s helping reverse prices upward this year, against seasonal expectations,” Banjong said, adding that confidence across the rice supply chain has noticeably improved.