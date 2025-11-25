Anutin to meet Chinese Premier for rice deal MOU signing on Dec 14

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow announced that Thai Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul will meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang on December 14 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the sale of 500,000 tonnes of rice to China.
The MOU will be formalised during the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Forum. We are working on the details of the agreement, and the MOU is expected to be signed as scheduled, Sihasak explained.
While the rice trade will be the central focus of discussions, Sihasak also indicated that other topics related to bilateral cooperation may be explored. "We are still in talks about other potential areas of discussion," he added.
Earlier on Monday, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jianwei told the press regarding the rice deal that "currently, the relevant agencies in Thailand and China are consulting on this matter."