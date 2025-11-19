Government absorbs 3 million tonnes of rice to stabilise prices

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired the first meeting of the National Rice Policy and Management Committee (NRPMC) for the 2025 fiscal year (1/2025), with Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas serving as Vice-Chairman.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Commerce, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, representatives from relevant government agencies, the private sector, the President of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, the Thai Rice Millers Association, and farmer representatives, including the President of the Thai Farmers and Agriculturalists Association.

The meeting was held in the Phakdee Bordin Building, Government House, on November 18, 2025.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Anutin revealed that while the global rice market faces high volatility this year, it presents significant opportunities for Thailand.

He disclosed that during the recent official visit of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen to the People's Republic of China, President Xi Jinping informed His Majesty that China would purchase 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice.

This is seen as a positive signal for Thai rice prices and a "historic purchase order" coinciding with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, Thailand agreed to sell 100,000 tonnes of rice and food in advance to Singapore.

This reinforces confidence in Thai rice and underscores the necessity of implementing policies to improve the quality of life for rice farmers, alongside seriously maintaining the standards of Thai rice products.