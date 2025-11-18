Bank of Thailand Report: Commercial Bank Profits and Lending Contract in Q3 2025

BOT raises SME credit risk concerns as commercial bank profits fall 6.9% and lending shrinks for fifth consecutive quarter due to weak consumer demand.

Thai commercial bank profits and overall lending contracted in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), prompting the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to issue a caution over SME credit risk.

According to a BOT report, commercial banks' net profit dropped by 6.9% year-on-year, from 71 billion baht to 66 billion Baht, largely driven by a reduction in net interest income.

This reduction was attributed to a combination of shrinking loan portfolios, rate cuts implemented by banks, and debt relief measures.

Total commercial banking system credit (including affiliates) contracted by 1.0% in Q3 2025 compared to the same period last year. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of negative loan growth.

The contraction was primarily fuelled by decreases in SME loans, which shrank by 4.0%, and consumer loans, reflecting continuously high credit risk. In contrast, large corporate loans saw only slight growth.