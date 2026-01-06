EC reports 2.41m registered for advance voting, 1.59m for referendum

On Tuesday, January 6, Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) released a summary of voter registrations for advance voting—covering in-constituency, out-of-constituency and overseas registrations—as of January 5, the 17th day of the registration period.
The EC said a total of 2.41 million people had registered for advance voting. Of that figure, 8,247 registered to vote in their own constituency, 2.26 million registered to vote outside their constituency, and 139,535 registered to vote from overseas.
Separately, the EC reported that, as of January 5, —the second day of referendum-voting registration—a total of 1.59 million people had registered to vote outside their referendum voting area or from overseas.
This included 1.50 million out-of-area registrations and 95,966 overseas registrations.