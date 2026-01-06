EC reports 2.41m registered for advance voting, 1.59m for referendum

TUESDAY, JANUARY 06, 2026

Thailand’s Election Commission says 2.41 million people registered for advance voting by January 5, while 1.59 million registered for out-of-area referendum voting.

On Tuesday, January 6, Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) released a summary of voter registrations for advance voting—covering in-constituency, out-of-constituency and overseas registrations—as of January 5, the 17th day of the registration period.

 

The EC said a total of 2.41 million people had registered for advance voting. Of that figure, 8,247 registered to vote in their own constituency, 2.26 million registered to vote outside their constituency, and 139,535 registered to vote from overseas.

Separately, the EC reported that, as of January 5, —the second day of referendum-voting registration—a total of 1.59 million people had registered to vote outside their referendum voting area or from overseas. 

This included 1.50 million out-of-area registrations and 95,966 overseas registrations.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy