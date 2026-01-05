Yodchanan rules out any party being able to form government ahead of election results

Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat said on Monday that it was impossible for any party to form a coalition government in advance before the election results are known, adding that voters’ decisions must be honoured.
Yodchanan, also a Pheu Thai party-list candidate, was speaking to reporters when asked to comment on speculation by political commentators that a party’s prime ministerial candidate had lobbied likely election winners in advance to back him as the next prime minister.
“I don’t think that can happen,” Yodchanan said.
“No one can precisely predict election results. We, as politicians, recognise that there can be no prior agreement, and we must respect voters’ decisions.”
He added that it was unfair for some parties to attack others as being affiliated with “grey” or “dirty” businesses simply because they had not announced coalition plans in advance.
“I don’t think it’s right to accuse other parties like that. The most important thing now is that we are in politics to serve the people. Pheu Thai has always adhered to the principle of respecting the people’s voice,” Yodchanan said.
“It should be for voters to decide which parties are ‘grey’ or not through their votes.”
He added that Pheu Thai was campaigning on policies and its vision, and had refrained from attacking other parties.
“But now we are being attacked, with claims that we caused poverty in the country. We are offering to take care of farmers, and we are not concerned about what others say. We will continue by heeding the people’s voice,” he said.
On speculation that the upcoming election could be marred by widespread vote buying, Yodchanan said the Election Commission would strictly enforce election laws and that Pheu Thai would comply.