Yodchanan rules out any party being able to form government ahead of election results

Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat said on Monday that it was impossible for any party to form a coalition government in advance before the election results are known, adding that voters’ decisions must be honoured.

Yodchanan, also a Pheu Thai party-list candidate, was speaking to reporters when asked to comment on speculation by political commentators that a party’s prime ministerial candidate had lobbied likely election winners in advance to back him as the next prime minister.

“I don’t think that can happen,” Yodchanan said.

“No one can precisely predict election results. We, as politicians, recognise that there can be no prior agreement, and we must respect voters’ decisions.”