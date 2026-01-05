Lao Communist Party Congress to open Tuesday, elect new leaders

The congress will take place over three days from January 6-8, Politburo member and Head of the Congress Secretariat, Prof Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune said at a press conference on Sunday.

A total of 834 delegates, including 123 women, will attend the congress, representing 421,865 Party members across the country.

Delegates were elected from Party committees at the ministerial level, equivalent organisations and provinces, and represent a wide range of social backgrounds, ethnic groups, genders, and age groups. An additional 388 guests will also attend.

Kikeo said the Congress is a major political and historical event for the Party and the nation.

Held once every five years, the congress will review achievements made in implementing the resolution adopted by the last congress and set the direction of development for the next five years.

The congress will take the theme “Elevate the Party’s strong leadership role, actively build an independent and self-reliant economy, continue to nurture the people’s democratic regime, and advance steadfastly towards socialism.

Delegates will consider and adopt the drafts of four key documents, namely the Party’s third political project, the political report of the 11th Party Central Committee, the 10th five-year National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2026-2030, and Party regulations relating to the 12th Central Committee.

“These documents will determine the Party’s political strategy and guidelines, organisational guidelines, and the State’s socio-economic development direction over the coming years, taking into account Laos’ particular circumstances,” Kikeo said.