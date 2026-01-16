8 Political Parties Unveil Policies to Boost Market Confidence

Dr. Atavit Suwanpakdee, Deputy Leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, proposed opening up the solar energy sector to foster greater competition, particularly for new businesses in the "new economy" that rely on large-scale energy consumption. He suggested that bringing back LTF funds could help support rapidly growing digital industries. He also pushed for reforms in the banking sector, where credit scoring and loan processes need to be modernised to allow for more fair competition.

Dr. Chaiwat Sathawornwijit, Deputy Leader of the People’s Party, emphasized that his party’s policy would focus on encouraging medium and small-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enter the stock market by dismantling monopolies and increasing market liquidity. He proposed reducing fees for investors and increasing competition through reforms like reviewing tick sizes and facilitating market makers' ability to short stocks. He also highlighted the need to ensure that market governance was free of political interference and that the regulators could take decisive action against wrongdoers.

Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai, Chairman of the Economic Strategy for the Thai Sang Thai Party, proposed introducing new financial products like digital assets and tokens to attract more investment into Thailand. He also pointed out that certain practices in the market, like short selling and the handling of collateralised stocks, had raised concerns due to a lack of regulatory enforcement. Suradech emphasized that the authorities needed to clearly indicate which areas needed reform and be transparent in their actions.



Dr. Kanate Wangpaichitr, Leader of the Economic Team for the Thai Kao Mai Party, proposed more aggressive measures to prevent market misconduct, such as creating a dedicated capital market court to handle securities cases. He also pushed for the revival of LTFs and infrastructure funds to improve market liquidity. Kanate stressed the need for transparency and accountability in the reform process to regain public trust.

Nikhon Sachdev, the Economic Policy team member for the Kla Tham Party, proposed focusing on micro-businesses and helping them grow into larger enterprises. His party also advocated for government support for "Made in Thailand" local production and efforts to eliminate conflicts of interest in the market. Nikhon emphasized that Thailand’s stock market needed to evolve into a place where long-term investments could thrive, rather than focusing solely on short-term HFT speculation.