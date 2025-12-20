Army reveals 20 hospitals and 201 health centers affected by border fighting

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, Army spokesman, condemned Cambodia's actions of using military force and weapons to attack civilian areas along the Thai-Cambodian border. He emphasized that these are not military zones but civilian areas, and such actions violate international humanitarian law and the principles of civilian protection. This has seriously affected innocent Thai citizens.

Widespread damage and casualties among border residents



The use of force in this manner has caused extensive loss and hardship for civilians in the border areas, affecting lives, property, and livelihoods. Approximately 400,000 people have been affected by the situation, with 23 confirmed deaths. Among them, one person died directly from a BM-21 rocket attack on their home, and 22 others died from indirect effects of the conflict. Additionally, six people were injured by the attacks. All casualties were innocent civilians who were not involved in the fighting.

Beyond the loss of life, these actions have caused severe damage to civilian property and infrastructure. At least 30 homes have been damaged, as well as agricultural areas, which are the primary source of income for many local residents. This has left many people unable to work or live their lives as usual.

Furthermore, 20 hospitals and 201 health promotion hospitals have been affected, with Phanom Dong Rak Hospital being directly hit by BM-21 rockets.