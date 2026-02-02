True Corporation Meets Police Chief to Combat Transnational Call Center Gangs, Tightens Border Controls and SIM Registration, Rolls Out “True CyberSafe” for Customers

Statistics from Thai Police Online show that cybercrime continues to escalate, with more than 1,000 new cases reported daily and financial losses exceeding THB 80 million per day for Thai citizens. Scam operations have evolved into a complex global threat, with major scam compounds reportedly located in neighboring countries including Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, numbering in the hundreds.

In response, True Corporation has pledged full support to law enforcement and the government by cutting off communication channels - both fiber internet and mobile signals - along border areas with full enforcement, effectively disrupting connectivity between criminal networks and potential victims in Thailand.

Under this collaboration, True Corporation and the Royal Thai Police will integrate deep intelligence to dismantle “scam compounds” used by criminal networks to defraud Thai citizens. True will establish a war room to support these efforts, with the initiative including proactive surveillance to detect and shut down networks utilizing SIM box devices, as well as AI-driven analysis of abnormal calling and SMS patterns to stop fraudulent activities before they reach the public.