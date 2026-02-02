True Corporation Meets Police Chief to Combat Transnational Call Center Gangs, Tightens Border Controls and SIM Registration, Rolls Out “True CyberSafe” for Customers

The company has implemented strict measures to shut down internet and mobile signals along border areas with Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos with full enforcement to prevent unauthorized cross-border use. At the same time, True is leveraging AI technology to tighten SIM registration controls and deploying “True CyberSafe,” an AI-powered automated cybersecurity protection system, to safeguard True and dtac customers from online threats at no additional cost.
On January 30, 2026, senior executives from True Corporation Plc., led by Mr. Sigve Brekke, Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Network Officer; and Mr. Chakkrit Urairat, Chief Regulatory and Government Relations Officer, met with Pol. Gen.Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, and Pol. Lt. Gen.Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant Commissioner General of Royal Thai Police, Director of Anti Cyber Scam Center (ACSC) under Police Cyber Task Force (PCT), Royal Thai Police. The meeting aimed to establish a joint roadmap to disrupt cross-border online crime through intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.
Statistics from Thai Police Online show that cybercrime continues to escalate, with more than 1,000 new cases reported daily and financial losses exceeding THB 80 million per day for Thai citizens. Scam operations have evolved into a complex global threat, with major scam compounds reportedly located in neighboring countries including Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, numbering in the hundreds.
In response, True Corporation has pledged full support to law enforcement and the government by cutting off communication channels - both fiber internet and mobile signals - along border areas with full enforcement, effectively disrupting connectivity between criminal networks and potential victims in Thailand.
Under this collaboration, True Corporation and the Royal Thai Police will integrate deep intelligence to dismantle “scam compounds” used by criminal networks to defraud Thai citizens. True will establish a war room to support these efforts, with the initiative including proactive surveillance to detect and shut down networks utilizing SIM box devices, as well as AI-driven analysis of abnormal calling and SMS patterns to stop fraudulent activities before they reach the public.
In addition, True Corporation has strictly complied with directives from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) by enforcing stringent controls over network towers in high-risk border areas to decisively prevent unauthorized cross-border signal usage.
Beyond proactive enforcement, True Corporation is placing equal emphasis on prevention by strengthening SIM sales and registration processes. The company is applying AI and data analytics to assess registration risks and prevent illegal use. Customer protection has also been enhanced through “True CyberSafe,” an automated cybersecurity solution available to all True and dtac customers. The system instantly blocks malicious links and high-risk URLs from SMS messages and websites without requiring customers to download an application or pay additional fees.
True Corporation believes that this proactive partnership with the Royal Thai Police will play a critical role in reducing cyber threats faced by the public, minimizing financial losses, and reinforcing confidence in Thailand’s digital economy for sustainable growth. The company reaffirmed its commitment to advancing initiatives that prioritize the safety and security of Thai citizens at the highest level.