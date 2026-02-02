Natthaphong says support climbing, calls on voters to break old cycle

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, party leader and prime ministerial candidate of the People’s Party, said on Monday (February 2) that the party’s popularity has risen sharply—and continues to “multiply”—in the final stretch ahead of the February 8 election, based on assessments on the ground and trends on social media.

He said this has strengthened confidence among himself and party members.

Natthaphong said he does not want voters to see this election as merely choosing politicians to run the country. Rather, he said it is about “choosing Thailand’s future” and is an important opportunity to break the long-standing cycle of the old style of politics that has held the country back.

“If people want a better Thailand—transparent politics, no grey businesses, and equality for everyone—the People’s Party is the clearest choice,” he said.