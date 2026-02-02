Natthaphong says support climbing, calls on voters to break old cycle

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, party leader and prime ministerial candidate of the People’s Party, said on Monday (February 2) that the party’s popularity has risen sharply—and continues to “multiply”—in the final stretch ahead of the February 8 election, based on assessments on the ground and trends on social media.
He said this has strengthened confidence among himself and party members.
Natthaphong said he does not want voters to see this election as merely choosing politicians to run the country. Rather, he said it is about “choosing Thailand’s future” and is an important opportunity to break the long-standing cycle of the old style of politics that has held the country back.
“If people want a better Thailand—transparent politics, no grey businesses, and equality for everyone—the People’s Party is the clearest choice,” he said.
Asked about the party’s “secret weapon” in the final stage of campaigning, Natthaphong said the People’s Party will continue holding smaller rally stages alongside daily campaign caravans nationwide up until election day, to communicate its policies and vision for national change as widely as possible.
He stressed that every vote matters in finding long-term solutions for the country.
Regarding a rally stage in Suphan Buri later that same day—watched closely as it is expected to “go head-to-head” with the Bhumjaithai Party—Natthaphong said he was not concerned. He said he believes voters in Suphan Buri have signalled a desire for political change since the 2023 election, reflected in the People’s Party’s party-list vote share.
Natthaphong concluded that if voters want to see genuine change, they must “vote on both ballots” so Thailand can move beyond old politics. He also urged people to follow the atmosphere at the evening rally, which he said would clearly reflect the public’s voice.