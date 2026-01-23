Natthaphong tops Anutin in prime minister race: KPI Poll

The King Prajadhipok's Institute has revealed the results of its "2026 Election Survey" regarding the most suitable candidates for Thailand's next Prime Minister and the party policies that are important to Thai citizens.

The survey was conducted under the leadership of Assoc Prof Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of the King Prajadhipok Institute, who serves as Chairman of the KPI Poll Centre.

Issara emphasised the importance of conducting the KPI Poll as an academic, unbiased, and accurate tool designed to reflect political realities and provide valuable insights.