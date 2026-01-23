Natthaphong tops Anutin in prime minister race: KPI Poll

The King Prajadhipok's Institute has revealed the results of its "2026 Election Survey" regarding the most suitable candidates for Thailand's next Prime Minister and the party policies that are important to Thai citizens.
The survey was conducted under the leadership of Assoc Prof Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of the King Prajadhipok Institute, who serves as Chairman of the KPI Poll Centre.
Issara emphasised the importance of conducting the KPI Poll as an academic, unbiased, and accurate tool designed to reflect political realities and provide valuable insights.
The survey's purpose is not to guide political action but to offer a platform for understanding the political pulse from the voice of the public.
The KPI Poll aims to provide essential data for politicians, political parties, academics, and the public to better understand public sentiment and expectations in a comprehensive way, acting as a "think tank for democracy" within Thai society.
The announcement of the KPI Poll results from its fifth round of surveys was made at the Centre.
The survey, conducted from January 8 to 11, included a sample size of 2,000 people aged 18 and above, representing regions across the country.
More than one-quarter of the population still hasn't found their "ideal choice" for someone who can truly solve the country’s problems.
While the leading candidates still hold significant support, the highest percentage of respondents indicating that they have yet to find their ideal candidate reflects more than just "indecision."
It highlights a gap in trust between the public and political leaders, a deeper issue than simply lacking a suitable individual.