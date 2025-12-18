On December 18, the Royal Thai Army announced that it had destroyed over six buildings used by transnational scam networks, including casinos and hotels, which had long been deceiving many victims, including U.S. citizens. These actions were part of the ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

As of December 14, the Thai military had taken down at least six such targets, including two major buildings—resorts and casino hotels—previously sanctioned by the United States. These facilities had been involved in fraudulent transactions that targeted American citizens over an extended period. The U.S. had already imposed financial sanctions and seized assets from the owners of these properties due to their connection to scam operations.

The military's actions explain why many countries, despite calling for a ceasefire, have not taken substantial action against Thailand. This includes the U.S., which, while advocating for peace, has refrained from taking firm measures. In reality, the Thai government and military are not escalating the conflict but are instead cutting the roots of transnational crime and protecting citizens worldwide from scam networks.

The Thai military’s efforts are not just about defending Thailand’s sovereignty but also standing at the forefront of global efforts to combat new and emerging threats in a direct and resolute manner.