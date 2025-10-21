Tropical storm “Fengshen” to bring rainfall in Northeast, South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its ninth advisory on Tuesday, reporting that as of 4pm, tropical storm “Fengshen” was located over the upper South China Sea, about 430 kilometres northeast of Da Nang, Vietnam, at latitude 17.8°N and longitude 111.8°E.
The storm had maximum sustained winds near its centre of about 85 kilometres per hour and was moving slowly southwest.
According to the TMD, the storm is expected to strengthen further and move close to southern Hainan Island and the central coast of Vietnam between October 22 and 23, before weakening rapidly due to the influence of a cold air mass from China spreading over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The storm will not make landfall in Thailand.
However, “Fengshen” is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms to the Northeast and heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the South during October 22–23, as a moderate monsoon trough crosses the southern region.
The department urged residents in affected areas to beware of flash floods, runoff and river overflows, especially in foothill zones, lowlands and flood-prone areas.
Moderate winds are also expected over the upper Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, with waves of one to two metres, and over two metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
The public is advised to stay updated on weather announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department at www.tmd.go.th or via telephone at 0-2399-4012–13 and 1182, available 24 hours.