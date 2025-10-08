Health Ministry tightens rules on medical certificates for migrant workers

Dr Akom Praditsuwan, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS), revealed that the influx of migrant workers into Thailand has been steadily increasing over the past few years.

According to data from the Ministry of Labour, the number of registered foreign workers in Thailand surged from 3.3 million in 2024 to approximately 4.08 million in 2025.

While this increase in foreign labour reflects the progress of Thailand's economy, there are growing concerns that such a rapid rise could impact the country's security in various areas, particularly public health, with the potential for the spread of infectious diseases from abroad.