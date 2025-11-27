6.0 Earthquake in Sumatra under Watch: Immediate Alerts for Risks

The Earthquake Monitoring Center, Department of Meteorology, and the National Disaster Warning Centre, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, have been tracking the 6.0 earthquake in Sumatra on November 27, 2025 at 11:56 AM. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, occurred offshore to the northwest of Sumatra, Indonesia, approximately 661 km from Phuket Town, Thailand.

Should any further information arise, DDPM will issue alerts accordingly.

The National Disaster Warning Centre monitors disaster situations 24/7, integrating information from both domestic and international sources. If a disaster threat is identified, DDPM will notify local disaster management centers and issue alerts to residents in affected areas to prepare for potential risks.