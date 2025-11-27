6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Sumatra, Indonesia, 661 km from Phuket

The Earthquake Monitoring Centre of the Thai Meteorological Department reported that on November 27, 2025, at 11.56am, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred offshore, to the northwest of Sumatra Island, Indonesia.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, approximately 661 kilometres southwest of Phuket. No damage has been reported as of yet, though the tremors were felt in Thailand.
This follows a series of recent seismic events in the Sumatra region.
On November 26, 2025, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded to the north of Sumatra, approximately 431 kilometres southwest of Satun Province.
Earlier, on November 25, 2025, two earthquakes were reported: one measuring 4.0 magnitude to the north of Sumatra, approximately 346 kilometres southwest of Phuket, and another at 4.8 magnitude, also to the north of Sumatra, about 344 kilometres southwest of Phuket.