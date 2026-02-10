BMA moves to revive THB30 billion BTS Silom Line extension

Sitthiporn Somkitsan, Director General, Traffic and Transportation Department, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said the BMA has held a market-sounding seminar to gather private-sector views on investment in the BTS Silom Line Extension (Section 3), running from Bang Wa to Taling Chan, with an estimated budget of THB30 billion.

He said the exercise was conducted in line with the Public-Private Partnership Act, 2019, and the feedback will be used to refine the project study and analysis.

Feedback to shape conditions and incentives

After the seminar, the BMA will compile comments from private firms and relevant agencies to improve the study and produce a more complete and practical investment model, covering feasibility factors, conditions and incentives that the private sector is interested in, while ensuring the public sector receives appropriate value for money.

Project status and timeline

The project is currently at the stage of submitting an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The BMA plans to prepare a PPP report in 2026, before submitting the project to the Cabinet in 2028.

It expects the tender to open in 2028–2029, construction to take place in 2029–2034, and service to begin in 2034.

Earlier study completed in 2016

Sitthiporn said the BMA previously completed feasibility studies for the extension in 2016, covering economic, engineering and environmental aspects, passenger-demand forecasts, economic and financial returns, and an appropriate investment model.

Because the project requires significant funding, the BMA is considering a public-private partnership (PPP) approach to bring in private-sector participation.