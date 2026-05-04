Foreign chambers back clean air law to strengthen Thailand’s economy

The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) has urged Thailand to move ahead with clean air legislation, warning that further delays could damage public health, business confidence, economic competitiveness and the country’s international standing.
In a statement published on April 28, the JFCCT said air pollution remained a serious challenge for Thailand, affecting people’s health, quality of life, investor confidence and the country’s long-term competitiveness.
“High levels of pollution affect citizens, residents, visitors, and workers, while also creating economic costs through healthcare burdens, reduced productivity, supply disruption, and negative impacts on tourism, hospitality, retail, and many local SMEs,” it said.
The international business community views effective clean air legislation as an important step towards strengthening Thailand’s economic resilience, investment appeal, export-market security and position in key global business and sustainability benchmarks, the JFCCT said.
These include Thailand’s accession process to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank’s Business Ready framework.
The chamber said existing measures alone were not enough to provide the clarity, consistency and long-term confidence needed by businesses. A clear legal framework, it added, would help create more predictable conditions for business planning, investment and innovation.
According to the JFCCT, a draft bill that had previously been passed unanimously by the House of Representatives reached the Senate but stalled after Parliament was dissolved in mid-December 2025.
The chamber said a constitutional deadline on May 13 to reinstate the bill for deliberation was fast approaching. If no action is taken, the legislative process would have to begin again, reopening issues that had already been considered and causing a delay of at least 18 to 24 months.
“Delays in passing this important legislation could allow air quality to decline further while exacerbating the negative impacts from air pollution on Thailand’s people, businesses, economic competitiveness and international standing,” it warned.
The JFCCT therefore encouraged continued progress by using the existing draft bill as the basis for further consideration, while allowing reasonable revisions where necessary.
It also backed a practical approach to implementation, including transition periods for SMEs and affected sectors, a proportionate and workable phased introduction, and the use of sub-regulations for technical details that may need to be developed later.
The chamber said it welcomed constructive dialogue with the government, Parliament and other stakeholders, and was ready to share international experience and practical perspectives in support of a cleaner, healthier and more competitive Thailand.