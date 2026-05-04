Foreign chambers back clean air law to strengthen Thailand’s economy

According to the JFCCT, a draft bill that had previously been passed unanimously by the House of Representatives reached the Senate but stalled after Parliament was dissolved in mid-December 2025.

The chamber said a constitutional deadline on May 13 to reinstate the bill for deliberation was fast approaching. If no action is taken, the legislative process would have to begin again, reopening issues that had already been considered and causing a delay of at least 18 to 24 months.

“Delays in passing this important legislation could allow air quality to decline further while exacerbating the negative impacts from air pollution on Thailand’s people, businesses, economic competitiveness and international standing,” it warned.

The JFCCT therefore encouraged continued progress by using the existing draft bill as the basis for further consideration, while allowing reasonable revisions where necessary.

It also backed a practical approach to implementation, including transition periods for SMEs and affected sectors, a proportionate and workable phased introduction, and the use of sub-regulations for technical details that may need to be developed later.

The chamber said it welcomed constructive dialogue with the government, Parliament and other stakeholders, and was ready to share international experience and practical perspectives in support of a cleaner, healthier and more competitive Thailand.