New Zealand shows interest in MSDF's Mogami-class frigate

During their meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, Koizumi told his New Zealand counterpart, Judith Collins, that Japan intends to proceed with discussions on the matter.

Australia has decided to introduce an upgraded version of the Mogami-class frigate. At a press conference following the meeting, Koizumi said, "We will continue to communicate closely." He expressed his willingness to promote the transfer of defence equipment to more countries.