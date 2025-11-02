New Zealand shows interest in MSDF's Mogami-class frigate

During their meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, Koizumi told his New Zealand counterpart, Judith Collins, that Japan intends to proceed with discussions on the matter.
Australia has decided to introduce an upgraded version of the Mogami-class frigate. At a press conference following the meeting, Koizumi said, "We will continue to communicate closely." He expressed his willingness to promote the transfer of defence equipment to more countries.
Collins expressed her hope that an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, or ACSA, between Japan and New Zealand will be concluded by the end of this year.
The ACSA would allow the Japanese SDF and the New Zealand military to exchange fuel and ammunition. The ministers also confirmed their cooperation in strengthening ties with Pacific island nations.
Koizumi, who is visiting Malaysia to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, also met with Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, sharing concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea.
At a separate meeting, Koizumi and Laos' Defence Minister Khamlieng Outhakaisone signed a revised memorandum of understanding on cooperation and exchanges in the defence field.
