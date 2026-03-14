Bangkok to ban mobile phone use during class at 437 BMA schools from May 18

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced a proactive measure to regulate and oversee the use of digital devices (mobile phones and electronic devices) in schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), under the programme “Phone Off, Learning On”. The initiative aims to strengthen an effective learning environment and prevent health and behavioural impacts from excessive screen time. The announcement was made at Wat Sutharam Secondary School in Khlong San district on Friday.

Chadchart said today’s children are the first generation for whom digital technology plays a major role in daily life. The BMA sees the need to lay foundations for appropriate use, and has therefore set “digital device use control measures”, noting that many countries have similar policies. He said the key reasons for controlling these devices are that young people interact less with friends, show less interest in learning, spend more time in virtual worlds, and face higher rates of obesity due to reduced exercise.

To ensure consistent practice across all BMA schools, the measures will apply as a common standard. For subjects where digital devices are necessary, teachers will grant permission. In emergencies, parents will be able to contact schools via Line or phone numbers provided for urgent needs.