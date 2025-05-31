Thailand’s international school sector sees surging growth

May marks the beginning of the academic year in Thailand, and increasingly, high-income families and foreign professionals residing in major Thai cities are turning to international schools as the preferred alternative to overseas education.
These schools offer global-standard curricula at a lower cost, while allowing families to stay together and provide close care and emotional support to their children.
According to the Department of Business Development (DBD), the international school sector in Thailand has shown robust and consistent growth, with the majority of institutions located in major urban centres such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, and Phuket.
These four provinces alone account for over 80% of the country’s international schools.
A recent analysis from DBD DataWarehouse+ reveals that tuition fees for the top ten international schools range from 905,300 to 1,109,400 baht per year.
As of April 30, 2025, Thailand is home to 7,511 registered education-related businesses, with a combined registered capital of over 50.6 billion baht.
Of these, 98% are small-scale institutions, with only 27 classified as large enterprises. Most operate as limited companies (89.43%), followed by partnerships and a few public companies.
Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the DBD, stated that Thailand’s international schools continue to attract both Thai and expatriate parents due to their globally recognised standards, expanding curricula, and a favourable teacher-to-student ratio, typically 1:8.
This ensures not only quality education but also individualised student support, raising confidence in the system and reducing the need to send children abroad.
In addition to academic quality, psychological and social factors also play a key role in the increasing popularity of international schools among high-net-worth families.
Enrollment is often viewed as a symbol of status and global integration. While tuition fees may be significantly higher than those of public or private Thai schools, parents see education as an investment in both future opportunity and social prestige.
Moreover, the appeal of exclusivity, such as access to global networks, unique curricula, and an international environment, further enhances the attractiveness of international schools for families who seek more than just education, but a gateway to world-class opportunities.
According to data from DBD, the number of newly registered education businesses rose significantly from 502 companies in 2020 to 979 in 2024 —a nearly 95% increase. Registered capital also grew from 1.01 billion baht in 2020 to 1.87 billion baht in 2024.
In the first four months of 2025 (Jan–Apr), an additional 319 new education businesses were registered, with a combined capital of 610.34 million baht.
Strong Financial Performance and Foreign Investment
The sector’s revenue performance has also been impressive. From 2021 to 2023:
2021: 33.13 billion baht
2022: 39.03 billion baht (+17.83%)
2023: 46.29 billion baht (+18.59%)
Net profits soared from 1.49 billion baht in 2021 to 5.78 billion baht in 2023, marking a 71.76% increase in the most recent year.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the education sector totaled 5.73 billion baht, with leading contributions from:
United Kingdom: 1.71 billion baht (30%)
China: 636.07 million baht (11%)
Singapore: 428.45 million baht (7%)
Other countries: 2.96 billion baht (52%)
International Schools in Focus
Research from Kasikorn Research Centre indicates that Thailand now has 257 international schools, though DBD notes that such institutions are not yet tracked under a distinct business classification. To gain deeper insight, the department analysed data from 20 leading international schools, which reported a combined revenue of 7.33 billion baht in 2023—a 28.04% increase from the previous year. This growth likely reflects both an expanding student base and increasing tuition or curricular offerings.
Challenges and Opportunities Ahead
Despite strong performance, the international school sector in Thailand faces several challenges:
Declining birth rates, which may reduce student intake in the long term
Rising operational costs, particularly for teacher salaries and facilities maintenance
Increased competition from international schools in other Southeast Asian nations
Nevertheless, opportunities remain for strategic expansion, especially in targeting high-net-worth families who prioritise premium education, and in developing specialised curricula aligned with future skillsets, such as STEM, coding, and AI.
Further expansion into high-potential tourist provinces—such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya—also offers promising revenue streams, given the high density of expatriates and long-stay foreign residents.