Thailand’s international school sector sees surging growth

May marks the beginning of the academic year in Thailand, and increasingly, high-income families and foreign professionals residing in major Thai cities are turning to international schools as the preferred alternative to overseas education.

These schools offer global-standard curricula at a lower cost, while allowing families to stay together and provide close care and emotional support to their children.

According to the Department of Business Development (DBD), the international school sector in Thailand has shown robust and consistent growth, with the majority of institutions located in major urban centres such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, and Phuket.

These four provinces alone account for over 80% of the country’s international schools.