St. Stephen’s International School Bangkok breaks ground on innovative new campus project, paving the way for a 2025 opening
On January 22, St. Stephen’s International School Bangkok celebrated a significant milestone with the raising of the main pillars for the new campus.
The Auspicious Ceremony was attended by Khun Nusara Assakul, Chair of the School Board, Khun Naputt Assakul and Khun Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, both Executive Committee members, Khun Supatra, School Manager, Dr. Visut, School Licensee, Mr. John, Principal, the Management Team, and other staff.
Better Future at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s International School Bangkok has been dedicated to providing a high quality education, for all abilities, in a happy, safe, and secure environment for the past 25 years.
Our goal, to develop skills and qualities needed in an ever changing world, alongside high academic standards, has ensured a steady procession of qualified, articulate and confident young people leaving the school to attend universities around the world.
As we continue to provide the best education that we can for our students, we are thrilled to announce the construction of a new campus, due to be opened in August 2025, on a site adjacent to the current campus. The new campus will have world class facilities, offering students a wider range of opportunities, and enabling St. Stephen’s to enhance its reputation as one of the best schools in Thailand.
