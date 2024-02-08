St. Stephen’s International School Bangkok breaks ground on innovative new campus project, paving the way for a 2025 opening

The Auspicious Ceremony was attended by Khun Nusara Assakul, Chair of the School Board, Khun Naputt Assakul and Khun Napong Paripontpochanapisuti, both Executive Committee members, Khun Supatra, School Manager, Dr. Visut, School Licensee, Mr. John, Principal, the Management Team, and other staff.



Better Future at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s International School Bangkok has been dedicated to providing a high quality education, for all abilities, in a happy, safe, and secure environment for the past 25 years.

Our goal, to develop skills and qualities needed in an ever changing world, alongside high academic standards, has ensured a steady procession of qualified, articulate and confident young people leaving the school to attend universities around the world.