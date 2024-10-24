Announcing Brighton College Bangkok, Vibhavadi: sister school to the International School of the Year, Brighton College Bangkok

This exciting venture builds upon the terrific success of Brighton College Bangkok, which has operated successfully in Thailand for the last decade. Due to exceptional demand at this award-winning school, Brighton College will be opening the doors to its second school in Bangkok in August 2025.

The school will deliver a world class education in iconic, brand-new, purpose-built facilities, inspiring a lifelong love of learning in children, underpinned by the pillars of curiosity, confidence and kindness.

Brighton College Bangkok has had incredible success over the last decade, with some of the best examination results in Asia, securing pupil admissions to prestigious universities such as Cambridge University, Imperial College London, and Emory University. Just 2 weeks ago, the school was named ‘British International School of the Year’ at the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2024.

Brighton College UK, awarded ‘School of the Decade’ by The Sunday Times, is consistently recognised as the UK’s leading co-educational independent school. In 2024, Brighton College secured the best examination results of any independent school in the UK. In addition, Brighton College has achieved numerous other accolades, such as ‘Top School in Britain for STEM’ and ‘Best Sixth Form in Britain’