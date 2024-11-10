Songwat Week celebrates Thai-Chinese culture in Bangkok district

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2024

From November 7-10, visitors invited enjoy unique blend of tradition and modernity

 

Songwat Week 2024 is transforming Bangkok's historic Songwat district into a vibrant hub of contemporary Thai-Chinese culture.

From November 7-10, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a unique blend of tradition and modernity.

The event offers a diverse range of activities, from culinary delights and shopping experiences to creative workshops and captivating performances. The district's historic streets will be adorned with colourful installations, paintings, and projections, creating a visually stunning atmosphere.

Key Highlights of Songwat Week 2024:

  • Cultural Exploration: Discover the rich history and heritage of Songwat through guided walking tours and interactive workshops.
  • Creative Workshops: Learn new skills and unleash your creativity with workshops on flower arrangement, art, and culinary arts.
  • Delicious Dining: Indulge in a variety of culinary delights, from traditional Thai-Chinese cuisine to innovative fusion dishes.
  • Shopping Spree: Explore the unique shops and boutiques lining the streets of Songwat, offering everything from vintage clothing to handcrafted goods.
  • Live Performances: Enjoy live music, dance performances, and cultural shows that showcase the vibrant spirit of the community.

Songwat Week 2024 is an opportunity to experience the best of Bangkok's past and present. By revitalising the historic district, the event aims to inspire a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs.

 

