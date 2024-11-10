Songwat Week celebrates Thai-Chinese culture in Bangkok district

Songwat Week 2024 is transforming Bangkok's historic Songwat district into a vibrant hub of contemporary Thai-Chinese culture.
From November 7-10, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a unique blend of tradition and modernity.
The event offers a diverse range of activities, from culinary delights and shopping experiences to creative workshops and captivating performances. The district's historic streets will be adorned with colourful installations, paintings, and projections, creating a visually stunning atmosphere.
Key Highlights of Songwat Week 2024:
Songwat Week 2024 is an opportunity to experience the best of Bangkok's past and present. By revitalising the historic district, the event aims to inspire a new generation of creatives and entrepreneurs.