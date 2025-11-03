People’s Party and Bhumjaithai relieved as Constitutional Court throws out MOA case,

The Constitutional Court on November 3, 2025, unanimously rejected two petitions that sought to have the People’s Party (PPC) and the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) declared in violation of Article 49 of the Constitution for signing a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) aimed at supporting Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister.

The complainants alleged that the MOA allowed opposition parties to exercise “hidden executive power”, thus distorting Thailand’s democratic system and subverting the constitutional monarchy. The Court, however, ruled that the agreement represented only a joint political declaration and found no clear evidence that the arrangement sought to overthrow the constitutional order.

Background of the complaint

The first case, No. 29/2025, was filed by Khongdecha Chairat, who invoked Article 49 of the Constitution. He alleged that Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and Opposition Leader (respondent 2), together with 143 PPC MPs (respondent 3), had agreed to divide and distort sovereign power by allowing the opposition to exercise influence over matters reserved for the executive branch.

He argued that such an arrangement weakened the system of checks and balances between the legislature and the executive, enabling the opposition to exert indirect control over government policy. This, he said, undermined the spirit of democracy and violated fundamental constitutional principles.