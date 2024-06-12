Does Senate election law violate Constitution? Court to rule on June 18

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday reviewed two petitions from six senatorial candidates, passed on by the Central Administrative Court. The nine judges agreed that they had enough evidence and information to interpret the legal issues of the case.

On June 5, the court had resolved to accept the two petitions for judicial review in one case.

The six candidates alleged that Articles 36, 40, 41 and 43 of the organic law contradicted Article 107 of the Constitution.

The six candidates have raised two legal issues.

Firstly, the petitioners argued that Articles 40, 41 and 42 of the organic law contradicted Article 107, because they allowed candidates to vote among themselves. They pointed out that Article 107 wanted people from different professions to elect one another to prevent interference by politicians in a Senate election, but the fact that candidates could vote for themselves would not prevent such political interference.