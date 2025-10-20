Supreme Court Rules Against State: Fine Arts Department Cannot Seize Phimai Residents' Land

The Supreme Administrative Court has delivered a landmark judgement in favour of over a thousand residents in Phimai District, ruling that the Fine Arts Department (FAD) acted unlawfully in attempting to expand the Phimai Historical Site boundary onto private property.

The ruling, handed down on 15 October 2025, ends a decade-long legal battle, ordering the FAD to immediately suspend the demarcation of the ancient site boundary that encroached on approximately 2,287 rai (3.66 square kilometres) of private land outside the Phimai city walls.

Relief After Ten Years of Struggle

Somchai Sritrakul, who represented 1,665 affected residents, spoke on 20 October, expressing profound relief at the court’s decision.

“This case began back in 2015, and it took over 10 long years to reach this Supreme Administrative Court decision,” Somchai said. "We were fighting a government agency, and 99 per cent of people thought we would lose. But we stood firm on our legal rights. I believe the court is the last refuge for the public."

Somchai described the preceding decade as an "economic crisis" for Phimai District. The disputed demarcation restricted property rights, causing property values to plummet and deterring investment and development in the key tourist town.