Korat’s spectacular Phimai Festival lights up historical park

The Phimai Festival 2024 is lighting up the 1,000-year-old evocative ruins at the Phimai Historical Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province until Sunday (November 10).

The Northeast province’s Tourism and Sports Office has ramped up the annual festival this year by introducing a light and sound show titled “Wimai Pura Narumit Sriwiraintrasom” to awe visitors.

The show starts at 7pm daily, with free admission for guests who register via the QueQ app.

“This year’s Phimai Festival will be the largest event ever in Nakhon Ratchasima. It highlights the province’s position as an art and culture city with a rich history, aligning with the government’s soft power policy,” said the office.

Visitors are being treated to spectacular light and sound shows and stage performances, while the ancient ruins are illuminated for perfect photo opportunities, it said.

Phimai Historical Park covers the ancient town of Phimai and the ruins of Prasat Phimai, the largest ancient Khmer-Hindu temple in Thailand.

Located in Phimai district, the city is thought to have been built during the reign of King Jayavarman VII (1181-1220), ruler of the Khmer Empire. The temple’s art and architecture display similar features to counterparts in the Khmer Empire’s capital, Angkor, to which it was connected by an ancient highway.

For more information and how to register for the light show, click here.