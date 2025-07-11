Wat Phu Man Fah’s official denies allegations of copying Angkor Wat design

He explained that the temple's architecture was inspired by the wisdom of Thai Buddhist monks and is modelled after the Phanom Rung and Phimai historical sites, both located in Thailand.
This comes after Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts lodged a formal complaint with UNESCO, accusing the Buriram temple in Nang Rong district of replicating Angkor Wat, which was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1992.
At the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, alleged that Wat Phu Man Fah in Buriram province was an unethical imitation of Angkor Wat.
She argued that it undermines the universal outstanding value of World Heritage sites and sets a dangerous precedent. She called on UNESCO and its advisory bodies to investigate Thailand's actions.
In response, Thailand's head of delegation, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, clarified the Kingdom’s position, emphasising that cultural heritage should strengthen relations among people, not foster division.
He expressed surprise and disappointment at Cambodia’s claims, stating that the World Heritage platform was not the appropriate forum for such issues.
"Wat Phu Man Fah is a Buddhist temple that draws inspiration from various historical sites and architectural traditions within Thailand. It is not a replica of Angkor Wat," Sihasak asserted.
The allegations have caused confusion among the Thai public, particularly in Nang Rong district, where the architectural styles of Thailand and Cambodia share notable similarities, especially in the lower Northeastern (Isan) region, which borders Cambodia.
Perawat Chanthasit, the temple officer at Wat Phu Man Fah, clarified that Cambodia had previously raised concerns, but after a thorough examination of the temple’s construction, it was concluded that no copying or imitation of Angkor Wat had occurred.
He affirmed that the design was a product of Thai cultural and architectural knowledge, drawing influence from the Phanom Rung and Phimai historical sites in Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima, respectively.
He speculated that Cambodia’s claims might be the result of confusion, possibly driven by a broader set of challenges they are facing. “Such claims could be a misunderstanding, or perhaps, they are overwhelmed by ongoing issues,” he said.
Meanwhile, a tourist from Maha Sarakham province, identified as Wee, commented that Wat Phu Man Fah’s architecture reflects a blend of Khmer and Buddhist styles, and serves as both a contemporary and future landmark.
“This site will be in use for at least another 200 years. How could it be a copy of something else?” he remarked.