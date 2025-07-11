Wat Phu Man Fah’s official denies allegations of copying Angkor Wat design

He explained that the temple's architecture was inspired by the wisdom of Thai Buddhist monks and is modelled after the Phanom Rung and Phimai historical sites, both located in Thailand.

This comes after Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts lodged a formal complaint with UNESCO, accusing the Buriram temple in Nang Rong district of replicating Angkor Wat, which was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1992.

At the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, alleged that Wat Phu Man Fah in Buriram province was an unethical imitation of Angkor Wat.

She argued that it undermines the universal outstanding value of World Heritage sites and sets a dangerous precedent. She called on UNESCO and its advisory bodies to investigate Thailand's actions.