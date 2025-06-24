Phu Man Fa Temple sparks cultural dispute between Thailand and Cambodia

The dispute has ignited debates over national identity and shared heritage in the region.

Tensions reignited following remarks by Phoeung Sakona, Cambodia’s Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, who strongly criticised the construction of Wat Phra Phutthabat Sila—also known as Wat Phu Man Fa—in Buri Ram province, Thailand.

The minister accused the temple of imitating the architecture of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a national cultural symbol of Cambodia. She stated that the temple’s design violated world heritage ethics and undermined the authenticity and universal value of Angkor Wat.

She also warned that the case could constitute a breach of the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention and urged the Cambodian government to consider legal action at the international level.