Lightning strike at Angkor Wat leaves three dead, dozens injured

Security sources in the region reported that on May 16 at approximately 5:00 PM, a lightning strike hit the Angkor Wat temple complex in Siem Reap, Cambodia, resulting in three fatalities and injuring dozens. Most of the victims were Cambodian nationals. No Thai tourists were among the casualties.
The incident occurred during a traditional spiritual ceremony held by local Cambodians atop the temple amid rainfall. As of now, Cambodian authorities have yet to release an official statement confirming the number of casualties.
Preliminary assessments suggest the absence or insufficiency of a lightning protection system at the temple site may have contributed to the incident.
Following online reports of the tragedy, many Cambodians on social media have called for the news to be taken down to avoid alarming potential tourists and to protect the country's image.