Concerns raised over relocation of “aggressive” Angkor Wat monkeys

These concerns were expressed in a press release and on social media after the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries’ Forestry Administration (FiA) announced plans to conduct a census of monkeys in public areas.

It said the efforts also aim to identify ones that pose a danger to humans, to relocate them to legal breeding farms, release them into natural habitats or move them to Phnom Tamao Zoo in Takeo province.

Action for Primates (AFP), a UK-based organisation that advocates for non-human primates globally, expressed concern that the monkeys are 'paying the price' for having been treated as a tourist attraction for years by the authorities, according to a press release dated September 12.

The group claimed the authorities allowed the monkeys to become accustomed to people, particularly through feeding. As a result, the monkeys now aggressively seek food from visitors – behaviour that is not natural to them.

The press release also noted that videographers have been permitted to interfere with the wild monkey troops, often creating online content for social media platforms, sometimes for financial gain.

“The monkeys at Angkor Wat are paying the price for inappropriate and preventable human behaviour. The deliberate interference and harassment by video operators for online 'entertainment' is inhumane and unacceptable,” AFP co-founder Sarah Kite stated in the release.

“There is an urgent need for a humane management plan to be put in place. Capturing and separating individuals from their family and social groups is not humane and will not be effective in the long run,” she added.